Global shares mostly higher, cheered by US economic data

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher as investors were encouraged by positive U.S. economic data, even while the coronavirus pandemic has regions around the world battling recessions. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain rose in early Wednesday trading. U.S. futures are also higher. Most major Asian indexes also finished higher. Better-than-expected data on the U.S. economy spurred buying on Wall Street and that carried over into world markets. Markets also are looking ahead to the U.S. jobs report later this week. Although economies have been hurt by social distancing restrictions, some technology companies are benefiting from people’s growing reliance on net services and devices.