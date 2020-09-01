Zoom stock surges, market value tops Boeing, Starbucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom is surging early Tuesday, making the video conferencing company more valuable than well-established companies in the auto and aviation industries. Zoom shares rose 33% to $432.45, pushing the company’s market value to nearly $122 billion, after it reported explosive growth during the second quarter as more people paid for subscriptions. Zoom’s revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million and profits blew past Wall Street forecasts. At the current level, Zoom’s market value exceeds that of two storied automakers, General Motors and Ford, combined, as well the value of aviation giant Boeing and consumer favorite Starbucks.