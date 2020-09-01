Womanspace to put together fashion design group to help women’s empowerment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help design clothing while supporting women's empowerment.

Womansapce is creating a group to design Athleisure wear. The group is partnering with Jhoole for the project. Members will be chosen.

There will be design sessions held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 - 8 p.m. from Sept. 15 - Nov. 12 at Womanspace. The project ends with a virtual fashion show fundraiser in late November or Early December. The final collection will be available for the public to buy starting in December. All proceeds go toward programs supporting women's empowerment both locally, through Womanspace, and in India, through Jhoole.

"Here at Womanspace, we're empowering women and we're creating fashion that's designed in Rockford that's going to be for sale designed by people here in Rockford," said Fashion Merchandiser Rose Ingrassia-Belida. "To me, that is a fantastic thing for Rockford."

If you are interested in joining the group, send a brief letter explaining why you would like to participate and some examples of creative work that you have done in any medium to hannah@womanspace-rockford.org. You do not need to specifically have a textile or fashion design background to join.