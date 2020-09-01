Trump administration plans expanded use of personal data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s planning to expand the collection of so-called biometric information by the Department of Homeland Security. DHS already collects biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scans from people caught trying to enter the country without legal authorization. DHS announced Tuesday that it would soon propose a policy to collect new types of biometrics and expand its use to include “identity verification” and other uses. The agency did not provide details about the new policy or respond to questions. But it reportedly would be used by the citizenship agency to verify the identity of people applying to enter the U.S. as legal residents and immigrants. Critics are likely to file legal challenges.