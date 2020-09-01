London police arrest 65 people during climate demonstration

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say 65 people have been arrested for public order offenses during climate change protests near Britain’s Houses of Parliament. In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said the number of arrests during the Extinction Rebellion demonstration was correct as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Hundreds of protesters had gathered near Parliament on the day lawmakers returned from their summer holiday to urge the British government to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis. Tuesday’s protest was part of two weeks of civil disobedience planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester.