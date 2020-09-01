Turkey renews call for dialogue, sharing of resources in Med

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country favors a dialogue with rival Greece that would lead to the fair sharing of natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where the two countries are locked in a tense standoff that other nations worry could spill into a military conflict. But the Turkish minister on Tuesday also accused Greece of engaging in “provocative acts” in the region with the backing of the European Union, which has threatened sanctions against Ankara. In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek warships have shadowed each other in a disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea where Turkey sent a research vessel to search for gas and oil reserves.