Timing is everything for 4 players who get into the US Open

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Brian Harman and Mark Hubbard were among those who thought they lost a chance to get into the U.S. Open. But the order in which the USGA filled out its all-exempt field for Winged Foot gets them in. The 144-man field was determined by various exemptions because the coronavirus pandemic made qualifying impossible this year. The USGA always planned to use the Aug. 23 world ranking to fill the field. But by going to that category first instead of the FedEx Cup standings, it allowed Harman, Hubbard, Tyler Duncan and Danny Lee to get a tee time at Winged Foot in New York.