Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for his failure to bring months of violence in Portland under control.