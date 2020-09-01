Samsung’s Lee indicted over controversial 2015 merger

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong Tuesday on charges of stock-price manipulation and other financial crimes. The case sets up what could become a protracted legal battle to determine whether the 52-year-old billionaire illegally cemented his control over the business giant. Lee’s attorneys refuted the charges, which were also filed against 10 other current and former Samsung executives, describing them as “investigators’ one-sided claims.” They maintain that a controversial 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates, which helped Lee increase control over the group’s crown jewel Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest producer of computer chips and smartphones, was “normal business activity.”