RPS 205 projects $9.3 million deficit for 2021 school year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools announced a projected $9.3 million deficit at their Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday night.

The district says the deficit is largely due to COVID-19 which caused a $15 million shortfall in revenue.

RPS 205 passed a balanced budget for 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the deficit, the doesn't plan on raising property taxes to fill the void. Instead, RPS will use their reserve funds to make up the nine million shortfall.

Even with the large commitment from the reserve fund, financial officer with the district, Michelle Jahr, says RPS still holds a good financial position.

"We will offset this for this year and still be at a strong fund balance position of 39%," Jahr said. "Our fund balance policy is 25% so we're in a strong position."

Those statistics mean the school could complete nearly 40% of a school year from their reserves alone. Their policy only requires RPS to have enough money to complete 25% of a school year from the reserve funds.

The budget will go before the school board for approval on September 22.