Rockford Public Schools move back the last day of school to June 10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — School will end a little later for students at Rockford Public Schools.

The School Board approved a new calendar at Tuesday's board meeting which moved the end of the 2021 school year back to June 10.

The move is in response to the district's need to delay the school year to September 8. RPS said it needed the extra week to fix a tech outage.

The district also has also built emergency days into the schedule through June 17.