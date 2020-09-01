Rockford man faces federal charges after threatening officer online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations he threatened a law enforcement officer online.



Gianni Gaspare Anthony Cardenas, 25, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Rockford on two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce to injure another person.



The indictment alleges in Feb. 2018, a federal law enforcement officer interviewed Cardenas at a county jail regarding information about the whereabouts of a federal fugitive.



According to the indictment, Cardenas told the officer that he would "kick [the officer's] ass" when he got out of jail. The indictment also alleges that in June 2019, Cardenas emailed the officer seeking to arrange a meeting so he could "clear [his] name."



In October 2019, officials say Cardenas sent another email, after the officer did not respond to earlier messages, saying "Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs[.]" The second email, sent less than 20 minutes later, stated, "I'll kill you[.]"



Cardenas was arrested on Aug. 13, 2020 and released on bond pending trial. He'll appear for arraignment on Sept. 16, 2020 before Judge Iain Johnston. The arraignment is scheduled to be conducted over videoconference.