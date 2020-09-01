Rock Valley College’s new President Howard Spearman talks COVID-19, ATC, and goals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's official, Rock Valley College has a new president, Howard Spearman, and he's already making history as the first African-American president in the college's history.

Though Spearman is the new leader, he's not new to Rockford. He worked for the college from 2011 to 2019.

13 News sat down with him to talk about his top priorities and how COVID-19 is changing the college landscape.

Tuesday was Howard Spearman's first day and he's dealing with a social movement, a global pandemic, and a tornado through campus a week before classes began. That might worry any college president, but Spearman knows a thing or two about perseverance.

"I was a first generation college student and I know what it means to step into uncharted territory," Spearman said with a laugh.

And he got just that because COVID-19 is the definition of uncharted territory.

"The chances that we ever go back, 100 percent, to the way it used to be are probably slim," Spearman said, referring to the typical higher education model.

But Spearman argues that what the pandemic has given the college is a chance to be innovative while still maintaining engagement, which is something the administration can look at for the future.

But the college has made it clear for years, the future of RVC is the Advanced Technology Center. Under the school's initial plan, we should've seen students studying machining now, but that's not the case.

In June, a location in Belvidere was approved. For Spearman, his focus is now on recruitment.

"School counselors have always been integral part of recruitment and engaging students, but it's also getting into the community and letting the community know what we can offer regarding advanced technology," Spearman explained.

That's just one of Spearman's goals for the future of RVC. Some of his other goals include, building a more sustainable model for the community college and making sure the college is financially accessible and transfer friendly. Spearman mentioned another one.

"And also, we'll continue to look at diversity and equity and inclusion and develop a plan of how we want to address diversity and/ or equity and inclusion on campus as well," Spearman said.

While Tuesday was still day one for Spearman, he said no hard deadlines are set just yet for some of his goals. He added before the new year, RVC will have timelines in place.

It's a new day at RVC, with a bright future ahead.