RC grad Hill ready for next stop at prep school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marcus Hill wrapped up his Rockford Christian basketball career this past February. Next up for the talented point guard, Springfield Commonwealth Academy, a prep school in Massachusetts.

"It's going to prepare me a lot, get my body right because I'm a little skinny," Hill said. "Hopefully they get me bigger. Just get the gains up."

Hill will be able to focus more on developing his game at the nationally-renowned school. He's played and worked out as much as he can this summer to get ready for the opportunity.

"Shooting, more working on pick and roll stuff and guarding more," Hill said. "Watching more film, like Fred and stuff."

Being a student of the game will help Marcus emerge as a key player for a team that features some Division I caliber talent.

"I want to learn more stuff about being a point guard," he said. "Make sure my teammates are able to get a lot of shots up, doing all that. And I want to be more of a leader and get the team involved."

Hill grew up playing at the Boys and Girls Club with several other kids who have gone on to play in college. That's set the foundation for what he hopes is a chance to soar at the next level.