PREVIEW: ‘Water ski Grandpa’ breaking records

STERLING, Ill (WREX) -- As we get older our bodies don't seem to move like they used to. Well, don't tell that to Bruce Kunde, the 84-year-old is still water skiing and breaking records doing it.

Earlier this month, he broke his own national tournament record at the 2020 Goode U.S. Water Ski Nationals by jumping 89 feet. If one record wasn't enough, Kunde has a few more. He's been setting them for more than 20 years.

"I tell people at the dock, we gotta have fun out here," he said with a smile, sitting at his own dock in Sterling. "This is amateur skiing, it's not like we're making any money. We're actually spending money."

