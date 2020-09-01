Pope: Use pandemic to give the environment a vital “rest”

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has shown how the Earth can recover “if we allow it to rest” and must spur people to adopt simpler lifestyles to help the planet. Francis said in a written message on Tuesday that a “constant demand” for economic growth is exhausting the natural world. He said indigenous peoples show it’s possible to live in harmony with nature. The pope also renewed his call for the cancellation of the debts of the most vulnerable countries. He says that would be just, given that rich countries have exploited poorer nations’ natural resources. Citing the medical, social and economic crises of the pandemic, Francis said it’s “time for restorative justice.”