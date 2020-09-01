Police help defeat California bill on removing problem cops

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police unions and other law enforcement organizations have thwarted a contentious measure that would have added California to the majority of states that can end the careers of officers with troubled histories. It became a battle of phone calls, colorful graphics and Instagram posts from law enforcement organizations to counter celebrity tweets. Lawmakers were under intense pressure after the death of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis, but the legislation failed without a vote early Tuesday. It would have created a way to permanently strip the badges from officers found to have committed serious misconduct. Law enforcement argued the proposed system would have been biased.