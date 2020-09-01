PGA Tour reaches rich end to a pandemic-shortened season

The PGA Tour season began last September, shut down for three months in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and now reaches its conclusion at the Tour Championship. At stake is $15 million to the winner of the FedEx Cup. Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed and will start the tournament Friday with a two-shot lead at 10-under par. Jon Rahm is next at 8 under. The final five of the 30 qualifiers start at even par. Tiger Woods is not among them. He failed to make it to East Lake for the second straight year after playing just seven times.