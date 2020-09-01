Music world to conductor Seiji Ozawa: Happy 85th birthday

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is asking the music world to help it celebrate the 85th birthday of former conductor Seiji Ozawa. The orchestra is encouraging fans to honor his birthday Tuesday on social media with the hashtag #happybirthdayseiji. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Tuesday “Seiji Ozawa Day.” Ozawa is the longest-serving conductor in Boston Symphony history. He held the title of music director for 29 years from 1973 until 2002. He has also been affiliated with the New Japan Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, the Vienna Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and New York’s Metropolitan Opera.