Lawyer: Plea offer implicated Breonna Taylor in drug ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family says a plea deal was offered to an accused drug dealer that would have implicated Taylor in a drug operation weeks after her death. Louisville’s top prosecutor Tom Wine acknowledged the existence of the document but says it was part of preliminary plea negotiations. Wine says the plea offer posted on social media by attorney Sam Aguiar was a “draft.” Taylor was shot on March 13. The offer to Jamarcus Glover from Wine’s office appeared to show Taylor listed as a co-defendant in illegal activities leading up to April 22, weeks after Taylor’s death.