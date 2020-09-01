Late day rain chances return as temperatures take on a fall-like feel

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first day of meteorological fall starts Tuesday and it might feel like it as highs climb into the 70s.

Tuesday showers:

Rainfall estimates from Monday indicate as much as 1/2" fell late in the day. Officially in Rockford, only 0.05" fell.

Very similar to Monday, Tuesday morning features dry conditions under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms are moving through northern Missouri and southern Iowa early Tuesday. Those storms could make their way into the Stateline by as early as 11 AM, especially south of I-88.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 AM TUE.: Rain and storms are moving northeast Tuesday morning.

For most, wet weather holds off until the afternoon hours. Model guidance develops a scattering of showers and thunderstorms by the mid-to-late afternoon. Similar to Monday, rain isn't going to be heavy, but you'll still need the rain gear if you've got outdoor plans.

The showery weather that develops later in the day comes alongside cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday only climb into the middle and upper 70s, which is just a few degrees cooler-than-average. Cooler temperatures are a short-lived aspect of the forecast, though.

Warming up through midweek:

Monday saw highs top out in the middle 80s in Rockford. Subtract about 5° to 10° from that and you'll wind up with Tuesday's forecast high of 75°. By Wednesday, we'll add another 10° to the thermometer as a west-southwesterly wind returns.

The warmer temperatures come about ahead of an approaching cold front, which comes through the Stateline Thursday afternoon. The warmest days of this work week are going to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Dropping, rising, then dropping again:

Temperatures drop briefly ahead of a midweek warm-up.

Friday could feature some of the coolest temperatures of the work week, with highs only topping out in the middle 70s. The cooler temperatures are short-lived, as slightly warmer weather settles in for the weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of yet another cold front Sunday. This could bring the threat for rain and storms Sunday, so be aware of that if you've got outdoor plans Sunday.

The heart of the cooler weather gets into Stateline by Labor Day on Monday. High temperatures could remain in the upper 60s.