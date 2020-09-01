Kuhl expected to start for the Pirates against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (20-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Jon Lester (2-1, 4.55 ERA) Pittsburgh: Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.52 ERA)

LINE: Cubs 1; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 9-11 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .278 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs are 13-9 against NL Central Division teams. Chicago has hit 51 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 15 RBIs and is batting .266.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .500.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.