From Dash to Coppola, highlights from TCM’s Women Make Film

Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle pick some programming highlights from Turner Classic Movies’ four-month Women Make Film series, airing every Tuesday night through December. Coyle chooses to highlight Barbara Kopple’s “Harlan County, U.S.A.”, Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust,” and Claire Denis’ “Beau Travail.” Bahr recommends Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides,” Věra Chytilová’s “Daisies,” and Maya Deren’s “Meshes of the Afternoon.” Programmed around a groundbreaking 14-hour documentary by film historian Mark Cousins entitled “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema,” TCM will air 100 female-directed films that span 12 decades and hail from 44 countries.