COVID-19 positivity rate up to 5% in Winnebago County as 30 new cases, 1 new death reported

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County continues to increase, but now the positivity rate is going up as well.



County health officials announced 30 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 4,263. The county also reported 1 new death on Tuesday, bringing the total of lives lost up to 151 since the pandemic began.



The seven day positivity rate in the county is also increasing.



County health officials report the current positivity rate is at 5 percent. The seven day rolling positivity rate is one of the factors the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to determine if a county is at risk of increased cases of the virus. The target number IDPH is counties staying below 8%.



A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county. Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.