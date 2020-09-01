Chicago Fire visit FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

Chicago Fire (2-5-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-4-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 6-22-6 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 3-11-3 in home games. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals a season ago and had 21 assists.

The Fire went 10-12-12 overall a season ago while going 8-2-7 on the road. Chicago averaged 1.6 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.