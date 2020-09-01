Chamber of Commerce backs freshmen House Dems, marking shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has decided to endorse 23 freshmen House Democrats in this fall’s elections. The move represents a gesture of bipartisanship by the nation’s largest business organization, which has long leaned strongly toward Republicans. The group is also endorsing 29 freshmen House Republicans. Even so, the decision to back Democrats has prompted internal divisions, with some state chamber officials criticizing the national group’s decision to back freshmen Democrats in their areas. The decision was described by a person familiar with the matter who would only do so on condition of anonymity.