Brazil’s economy contracted record 9.7% in second quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s national statistics institute says the economy contracted a record 9.7% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second consecutive quarter of a decline in the country’s gross domestic product, which is widely considered to be a recession. The decrease in the April-June period reported Tuesday was the largest quarterly drop since 1996. However, some economists and the president of the Central Bank of Brazil speculated weeks ago that the fall could be greater, even up to 11%.