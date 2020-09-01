Boylan Catholic adjusts to new school schedule, students concerned about socialization

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While Rockford Public School 205 students won't walk the halls for another week, students and faculty at one private Rockford school are already getting used to the unusual swing of things.

The school year for many is about traditions, but in 2020 it's about firsts.

"It's still confusing to distinguish what's online and what's in person," said Boylan sophomore Mia Meyers.

Boylan Catholic High School has been teaching half in-person and half remote since August 17, allowing 350 students inside the building at one time.

"We have removed lockers from them for right now and I know that limits some of their storage but it's creating less touch points for them to connect with each other," said Principal Chris Rozanski.

Students say that lack of connection and socialization is their biggest concern.

"It's really hard because most of my friends they're separated at lunch and we can't really talk to each other if we are not in the same class because you can't be standing in the hallways. You have to go one way in the hallway," said Meyers.

"Especially with it being her senior year and wanting to see all of her friends. I guess try to hold on to some of those traditions," said Boylan parent Nicole Lara.

Rozanski says remote learning comes with ups and downs and the students agree.

"The assignments that won't load, and then going to school the next day unsure of what we're learning this day and what was the previous day," said Meyers.

According to the Lara family, Boylan's schedule changes each week and it may take a little longer to get used to.

"I think the inconsistency makes it a little bit more difficult, but we are not alone in that," said Nicole.

"I messed up one day and actually didn't come to school the day I was supposed to," said Nicole's daughter and senior Olivia Lara.

Hoping to smooth out the kinks so everyone can feel they are on the path towards success.

"We all have to be flexible and just try to be optimistic," said Nicole.

Rozanski says school is also about extracurricular experiences like homecoming week. He says administration is talking about how to conduct traditions safely.