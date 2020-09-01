Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination

More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago, the 52 plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The franchisees owned 200 U.S. stores before being forced to sell them over the last decade. They’re seeking compensation of $4 million to $5 million per store. The plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to inner-city restaurants with higher security and insurance costs, then forced them to make costly renovations. They say they weren’t offered rent relief and other financial benefits that white franchisees were given.