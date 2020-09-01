Asia Today: More businesses reopen in Philippine capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Fitness gyms, barber shops and internet cafes were allowed to reopen partly in the Philippine capital as the government further eased quarantine restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte, however, placed the southern city of Iligan under a mild lockdown after a rise in community infections, underscoring how COVID-19 cases have spread away from metropolitan Manila, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak. Nighttime curfews have been shortened in most cities in the capital area and outlying provinces under the new arrangements, which will last for a month.