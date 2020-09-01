13 Investigates: ISP denies raiding wrong home in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois State Police is denying a Rockford man's claim that it mistakenly raided his apartment on August 20.

13 WREX first shared that man's story on Thursday, and initially ISP declined to comment. After the story aired, the agency reached out to WREX with the following statement, "Every address the SLANT unit served warrants at were a part of the investigation, which is still ongoing."

Travis Legge, who accuses ISP of the wrong raid, said he's not surprised they're denying his allegations, but called it frustrating.

"It's wrong and something has to change," said Legge.

Legge's home was one of six properties raided by police on August 20 as part of a drug investigation. Legge said he knows police made a mistake because on the warrant it lists his property as a single family residence. Legge lives in a duplex.

He claims police were after his former neighbor, who once lived upstairs in another unit with a different address that wasn't on the warrant.

13 Investigates found out that ISP and its SLANT unit got a warrant for upstairs, but not until 10 hours after raiding Legge's unit.

ISP says it has an explanation for that:

""…There are things that can be uncovered during a specific execution that could lead to requesting additional search warrants for different residences, locations or vehicles, which could explain what happened in this instance."

But Legge said there's further evidence police made a mistake. He gave 13 Investigates security camera footage, showing officers going to the upstairs unit at 5:11 a.m. They didn't get a warrant to enter the property until 3:11 p.m. that same day.

"I'm extremely confident they were in that apartment before they got the warrant, " said Legge.

ISP would not comment on that allegation, leaving Legge still searching for answers he's not sure he'll ever get.

"They had this listed as a single family residence when it was a dual family residence," he said. "If they couldn't get that fundamental fact correct, I have severe doubts about the efficacy of the rest of their investigation."

Two people were arrested as a result of the August 20 raids. Legge and his wife were not. ISP said that is not an indication police were at the wrong address.

