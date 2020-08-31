YMCA hosts childcare for RPS students after delayed school start date

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- With the start of the school year for Rockford Public Schools delayed until Tuesday, September 8, the YMCA of Rock River Valley will host childcare for kids this week.

So far, 22 kids have registered. The YMCA has about 50 spots still open. The emergency childcare runs only Monday, August 31 through Friday, September 4.

RPS delayed its opening until September 8 due to a tech issue.

Leaders from the YMCA say they knew they could help families this week, the Y has been hosting childcare throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It just seemed obvious, we have the capability to provide childcare right now and do it safely right now during COVID-19," said Becca Homb, Senior Program Director for YMCA Kids' time. "You know. the Y is all about serving the community. and so we're like 'we have to do this for our families.'"

The Y is also trying to figure out how it can help out families in RPS on Wednesday during the scheduled half day for in-person students.

Families can fill out a questionnaire here.