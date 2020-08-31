Will new coaches, new QBs keep it simple? They won’t tell

Teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks could limit their playbooks early in the season because they missed valuable practice time in the offseason due to the coronavirus shutdown.If so, they’re not telling. Even Tom Brady has found it challenging to learn a new system and he’s a six-time Super Bowl champion. But Brady isn’t the only one. Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, Dak Prescott, Teddy Bridgewater, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton and No. 1 pick Joe Burrow are also learning new offenses.