TikTok trend inspires Stillman Valley students to create an anonymous account to spread rumors

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) —Stillman Valley High School students returned to school earlier this month.

As administrators worked to open back schools in the midst of COVID-19, they had to work on shutting down a different threat, one created by students.

"An anonymous confessional Instagram page was set up," said PJ Caposey, Superintendent of Schools for Meridian 223.

It's all a part of a new social media trend that began on TikTok. The app has inspired young users to create anonymous Instagram accounts. Behind it sits a student asking for submissions to post gossip and rumors.

"Whether an individual finds a post funny about them or whether it makes them have deep dark thoughts, we don't know," said Caposey.

When Caposey was made aware of one circulating Stillman Valley High School last week, the district immediately worked to shut it down.

"Whenever we have anything on social media that is disparaging about a kids character, we take it incredibly seriously," said Caposey.

Experts say it's important that parents take this incredibly seriously as well.

"Continue to remind your children that what they say on the internet stays forever, even if they think its anonymous," said Caposey.

"If we can intervene and let them know that they are being heard," said Kevin Polky, Founder and President of KP Counseling.

School bullying can have lasting impacts on children.

"Break the silence and shatter the silence around this because we don't want to keep this shame cycle," said Polky.

While school bullies might always be here, experts say speaking up and out against it is a way to end that cycle.