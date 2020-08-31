Some road projects may be pushed to 2021 due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Some Illinois road construction projects scheduled to be completed this year could be delayed until next year because of lower-than-anticipated gas tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic. The State Journal-Register reports transportation officials haven’t yet assessed how many projects might be pushed to 2021. But Secretary Omer Osman says the department will prioritize projects related to safety improvements. Gas tax revenues used to fund road projects were much lower than originally projected because people are driving less during the pandemic. State officials say from March through June of this year gas tax revenues are down $82 million from the same period last year.