Rockford Police investigating overnight shooting on city’s South East side

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Welworth Avenue in Rockford that happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening.



According to a witness on scene, one man was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.



13 WREX has reached out to the Rockford Police department for confirmation about the alleged victim and more information about the shooting, but has not hear back at this time.



This is a developing story and details are limited at this time, we will continue to update as more information in released.