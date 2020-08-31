Rockford man sentenced to 27 years in prison for murdering 12-year-old boy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced for murdering a 12-year-old boy in 2017.



Anthony Shyheem Jenkins, 19, of Rockford, was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Friday, Aug. 28.



Jenkins had previously pled guilty in 2019 to murdering 12-year-old Donavan Ruland on May 24, 2017 at the intersection of 4th St. and 16th Ave.



Jenkins, who was 16 at the time of the murder, was charged for the crime 6 months later, on Nov. 9, 2017. Authorities released his name because he was charged as an adult.

Jenkins tried to rob Ruland of his ATV and during the incident, Jenkins shot Ruland in the neck, killing him.

Ruland was a 6th grader at RESA Middle School. In a May 2017 interview with Ruland’s mother, she said he enjoyed playing in the school’s band and was on the school honor roll. Ruland was going to be recognized for the achievement before his life was cut short.