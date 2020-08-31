Rockford expected to face $8.5 million deficit in 2021

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford announced a projected deficit of 8.5 million dollars in 2021 at Monday's city council meeting.

That is an additional five million dollars than what the city expected in 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This current budget already includes cuts to certain things like the replacement of certain city vehicles. However, it also doesn't include potential revenue streams like taxes generated from cannabis sales or the Rockford casino should it be approved by the Illinois gaming board.

While Rockford's Finance Director Carrie Hagerty has faced deficits like this in the past, she says the city might have to make cuts to close the gap.

"Unfortunately, what always has to be on the table is service cuts," Hagerty said. "We are largely a personnel based organization. Most of the general fund budget every year is paying the salaries of firefighters, police officers and public works employees."

The city could also cut into the deficit by increasing property taxes. The current projected budget keep the rates flat, but Rockford could bring in over two million dollars by raising the rates. Rockford hasn't raised property taxes in the last 7 years.

The city additionally announced a $4.3 million deficit for the rest of 2020. Earlier this year, the city projected a $17 million deficit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hagerty says that gap closed due to a combination of incoming sales tax along six million dollars of ambulance revenue from GEMT.