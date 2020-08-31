Rockford church cleans up vandalized ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Revered Matthew Johnson of Rockford's Unitarian Universalist Church discovered the church's Black Lives Matter banner was vandalized, he says he wasn't surprised.

"My colleagues across the country who have Black Lives Matter signs up often have their signs vandalized or stolen," says Johnson.

And even thought the vandalism wasn't a shock, for church members it brought disappointment and pity.

"People who are happy with their lives, don't do things like this," says Wendy Larson-Bennett. "People who are satisfied with things in their community, don't do things like this."

"I wish that folks who had a disagreement with that would first look in their own heart," says Johnson. "Why does saying Black Lives Matter mean that your life doesn't matter. It doesn't mean that. Everybody counts."

On Monday, church members stepped in to clean up the banner. Ultimately, Rev. Johnson is hopeful those who have an issue with this banner won't turn to destruction, instead reaching out for a conversation.

"Have a conversation. Not to be yelled at on the phone, that happens some times. But let's talk about it. When you just try to erase it, that's not helpful."