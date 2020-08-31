Rahm channels frustrations into big win with big moments

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm is no stranger to wild shifts in emotions, and he faced all of that at Olympia Fields. There was irritation from an absent-minded penalty that led to his only bogey of the weekend. There was euphoria for his 65-foot birdie putt that capped an amazing victory at the BMW Championship. The difference now is he enjoyed it. And that means all of it. Rahm says his ability to embrace uncomfortable situations is a key development in his game. It was more stress than he needed at Olympia Fields. But he says it was a lot of fun.