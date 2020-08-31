Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump days after unrest over a police shooting may stir more emotions. Trump is scheduled to visit Tuesday, a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters. Demonstrators are calling for an officer to face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake. The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake in the back. Blake is a 29-year-old Black man. The city’s mayor said Monday that he believes Trump’s visit comes at a bad time, but others welcomed the trip.