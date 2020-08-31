Pandemic brings hard times for farmers, worsening hunger

The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside. United Nations experts are holding an online conference beginning Tuesday to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening with the loss of many millions of jobs. Experts say disruptions due to outbreaks of the illness and restrictions on businesses and travel to control them run the gamut, from crops going unharvested by migrant workers unable to reach their jobs to transport problems to farm families selling livestock and equipment to survive. But enterprising fishing villages, farmers and technicians are coming up with creative ways to beat the crisis.