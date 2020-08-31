New this week: ‘Mulan,’ Bill Ocean music, NBC’s ‘Transpalnt’

This week’s new entertainment releases include the long-awaited, live-action “Mulan,” but it will cost you $30 and is available only to Disney+ subscribers. TCM will debut “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ personal and impassioned journey through the cinema of female filmmakers, with narrators including Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger. And NBC’s “Transplant,” debuting Tuesday, is a hospital drama with a difference. It stars Canadian actor Hamza Haq as a Syrian physician and refugee from his country’s civil war who’s seeking to re-establish his medical career in a Toronto hospital.