India’s top court lets off lawyer who criticized judiciary

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a surprise ruling, India’s top court has ordered a prominent lawyer only to pay a fine of 1 rupee after his conviction in a highly watched criminal contempt case sparked a debate on freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy and the independence of its judiciary. Prashant Bhushan was found guilty in August of criminal contempt for posting two tweets in which he criticized the Supreme Court’s chief justice and said the courts had played a role in “how democracy has been destroyed in India” since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The 63-year-old is among Modi’s staunchest critics. He could have faced a jail term of six months.