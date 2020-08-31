Illinois girl’s keen hearing credited with saving neighbor

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor who became trapped under a car after slipping on ice last winter. Thirteen-year-old Kasey Brislane, who’s a Girl Scout Cadette, received the organization’s Medal of Honor on Sunday for saving 68-year-old Susi Schubert in January. Brislane tells the Pioneer Press she was watching TV when she heard the faint sound of someone yelling for help outside her family’s home in the Cook County village of Harwood Heights. She ran outside and found Schubert, wedged underneath a car following a fall, her arm broken and legs twisted.