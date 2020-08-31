Ex-adviser to first lady: Working for Trumps was a ‘mistake’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former friend and adviser of Melania Trump says she made the “worst mistake” of her life by working for President Donald Trump and his family. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff helped produce Trump’s inauguration and later worked for the first lady as an unpaid White House adviser. But in a new book to be released Tuesday, Wolkoff lashes out at the first lady for not defending her over questions about inaugural costs. Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when her contract was terminated. The White House blasted the book as “full of mistruths and paranoia.”