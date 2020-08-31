El Al flight LY971 to Abu Dhabi was no typical air journey

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — From the Israeli captain’s emotional greeting in Arabic upon takeoff in Tel Aviv, to the warm Emirati reception on the ground in scorching Abu Dhabi, it was obvious this was no typical flight. Monday’s El Al flight LY971 marked the first-ever direct flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, placing a significant stamp on this month’s historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two nations. The journey was steeped in symbolism. The word “peace” was emblazoned in English, Hebrew and Arabic above the cockpit window of the Boeing 737. On board, special face-masks featuring the Israeli and Emirati flags were distributed as the plane flew over Saudi Arabia.