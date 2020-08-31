US vetoes UN resolution over Islamic State fighters’ return

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has vetoed a U.N. resolution calling for the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of all those engaged in terrorism-related activities. The U.S. objected to its failure to call for the repatriation from Syria and Iraq of foreign fighters for the Islamic State extremist group and their families, which it says is essential. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council voted by email. The result was 14 countries in favor and only the U.S. opposed. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said last week repatriation and accountability are essential so fighters and their family members don’t become “an ISIS 2.0.”