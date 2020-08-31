Detroit honors COVID-19 victims with public park memorial

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has turned an island park into an extraordinary memorial garden for victims of COVID-19. Cars packed with families Monday passed hundreds of photos of Detroit residents who died from the virus. Hearses are leading solemn all-day processions around Belle Isle Park in the Detroit River after bells rang across the region at 8:45 a.m. More than 900 photos submitted by families are staked like billboards around Belle Isle, revealing the crushing breadth of the virus. in Detroit, more than 1,500 people have died. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the victims had “dreams and plans and a story.”