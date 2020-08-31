Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. Change fees are a lucrative extra for airlines, but the carriers are dropping the fees as they try desperately to lure people back to flying. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day. That number hasn’t been above 900,000 since the early days of the pandemic in mid-March. Airlines have tried mandatory face masks, extra cleaning of planes, and other measures to convince people to fly.